British Tourists can come to Spain next week
British tourists will be able to travel to Spain from June 21, because Britain is still considered part of the European Union, according to the Spanish Foreign Ministry.
But they will all have to quarantine for two weeks when they get home.
The first of 10,000 Germans will arrive in Majorca this morning as part of the Government’s Tourism Pilot Scheme.
"Tourism is a key sector for the economic recovery," said Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. “We have been able to corner the virus in our country and in Europe, but the risk has not disappeared."
Mr Sanchez said Spain's land border with Portugal will be closed until July 1 as Lisbon has requested.
The European Commission recommended on Thursday that Schengen area countries lift border controls by June 15.
