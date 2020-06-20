Spain's foreign affairs minister, Arancha González Laya. 20-06-2020 Agencies

Spain's foreign affairs minister, Arancha González Laya, announced on Saturday that Spain will allow British citizens to enter the country without having to quarantine for two weeks. British travellers will therefore, and as from Sunday, be treated like those arriving from other European countries.

"We are going to allow British visitors to enter Spain like the rest of the citizens of the EU and the Schengen area from June 21 without the need for quarantine," the minister stated in an interview with the BBC. González Laya had said a few days ago that Spain was considering quarantine for British travellers, pointing to possible "reciprocity" with the UK's 14-day quarantine requirement.

The minister explained that Spain will require travellers to register* "so that we have a contact and can locate them if they catch coronavirus" and that "we are maintaining contacts with the British authorities to see if they will do the same", hoping that the UK government will be "sensitive to the 250,000 Spaniards living in the UK and wanting to enter the UK without having to quarantine". Of UK visitors who want to travel to Spain without needing to quarantine, González Laya added that "we are doing this out of respect for the 400,000 Britons who have their second residence in Spain".

* All foreign travellers arriving in Spain from June 21 will have to fill out a form with location information.