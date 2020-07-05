Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. 05-07-2020 Reuters

Luis Figo has been very critical lately of the Spanish government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and took to social media once again to criticise the prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

Sanchez is contemplating raising taxes and the former Real Madrid winger expressed his disapproval.

"The de-escalation begins," he wrote after sharing ABC's piece which outlined Sanchez's plans

"The most predictable strategy equals more unemployment and more poverty."

A week before, Figo had warned about a tough crisis that would come as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

"They are going to say that it is extreme alarmism," he posted on Twitter. "Tough years are coming."

In mid-June, the Portuguese mocked the proposal of Unidas Podemos to give a medal to Fernando Simon, director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health.

"How quickly they get medals," he said.

On May 19, he took to social media once more to criticise a survey reporting that PSOE's popularity was boosted after the COVID-19 crisis.

"Interesting," he wrote, adding, "I will ask them who will win the Champions League this year."

At the end of the same month, Figo criticised the government after reading the news that Fernando Santafe became the third member of Spain's Civil Guard to leave their post following a scandal.

"Now there's three," he posted

"Interference? Renewal? Political Interest? The controversy has already been served."

Previously he had expressed his outrage at the decision of the Health Ministry to delay Madrid from entering Phase 1 of the country's de-escalation plan.