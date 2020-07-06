Thousands get tax refunds. 06-07-2020 Ultima Hora

The Tax Agency paid 239,985 returns to Balearic taxpayers during the 2019 Personal Income Tax Campaign, which is 4.8% more than last year and 158.92 million were returned, an increase of 5.73%.

The total Income Tax Returns filed in the Balearic Islands amounted to 545,837, 2.3% more than last season, according to the Department of Finance.

321,684 refunds amounting to 250.72 million euros were requested and 239,985 were paid, amounting to 158.92 million euros.

Between the launch of the Telephone Reporting Plan, ”Le Llamamos" (“We Call It”) and May 7, an extra 27% taxpayers nationwide had filed their returns compared to the year before, and more than a third of all campaign statements had been submitted.

The Tax Agency has returned more than 7.5 billion euros to 11,492,000 taxpayers in Spain since the campaign ended.

79.7% of refunds have already been paid, which is a year-on-year increase of 4.8% and and 67.6% of requested amounts have also been paid, an increase of 6.7%.

20,991,000 statements were received by the Tax Agency, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year, and 1,155,000 were made through the Personalised Telephone Service "Le Llamamos” and those with return requests amounted to 14,410,000.

During the three weeks when the office was operational, the Tax Agency prepared 319,000 declarations with the necessary preventive measures.

Presentations via the Agency's mobile App totalled more than 363,000, adding to the strong increase in declarations presented via the Agency's website.