Tribute to Diego Salvá Lezaun and Carlos Sáenz de Tejada. 30-07-2019 P. Pellicer

Calvià City Council held a Remembrance Service on Thursday for Guardia Civil Officers, Diego Salvá Lezaun and Carlos Sáenz de Tejada, who were killed by ETA in Palmanova in 2009.

Homenaje y reconocimiento a Diego Salvá y Carlos Sáenz de Tejada, los dos guardias civiles asesinados por la banda terrorista ETA hoy hace 11 años en #Palmanova, en Calvià.

Siempre en nuestro recuerdo. pic.twitter.com/HPrCilDDyc — Delegación Illes Balears (@del_illes) July 30, 2020

Calvià Mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal gave a speech and flowers were laid in memory of the two Officers who died in Palmanova when an ETA bomb which had been attached to the underside of their Guardia Civil patrol car exploded at 13:50 on July 30, 2009.

After the bombing all access routes to Palmanova were cut off and a 'Cage operation' was launched, shutting down all Ports and Airport in the Balearic Islands .

Sniffer dogs found a second bomb attached to another Guardia Civil patrol car, which was safely detonated by Gedex bombers.

On August 9, the Basque nationalist and separatist organisation ETA claimed responsibility for the attack.

No-one has ever been prosecuted for the bombing.