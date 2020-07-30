News
Remembrance Ceremony for Officers killed by ETA
Calvià City Council held a Remembrance Service on Thursday for Guardia Civil Officers, Diego Salvá Lezaun and Carlos Sáenz de Tejada, who were killed by ETA in Palmanova in 2009.
Homenaje y reconocimiento a Diego Salvá y Carlos Sáenz de Tejada, los dos guardias civiles asesinados por la banda terrorista ETA hoy hace 11 años en #Palmanova, en Calvià.— Delegación Illes Balears (@del_illes) July 30, 2020
Siempre en nuestro recuerdo. pic.twitter.com/HPrCilDDyc
Calvià Mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal gave a speech and flowers were laid in memory of the two Officers who died in Palmanova when an ETA bomb which had been attached to the underside of their Guardia Civil patrol car exploded at 13:50 on July 30, 2009.
After the bombing all access routes to Palmanova were cut off and a 'Cage operation' was launched, shutting down all Ports and Airport in the Balearic Islands .
Sniffer dogs found a second bomb attached to another Guardia Civil patrol car, which was safely detonated by Gedex bombers.
On August 9, the Basque nationalist and separatist organisation ETA claimed responsibility for the attack.
No-one has ever been prosecuted for the bombing.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.