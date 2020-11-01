State of alarm
Violent protests against lockdown in several Spanish cities
Thirty-two arrests in Madrid
On Saturday night, the National Police in Madrid arrested 32 people following violent disturbances in the city centre. Protesting against the latest confinement, dozens of people took to the Gran Via, setting light to rubbish containers and erecting barricades.
The police cleared the Puerta del Sol, where a demonstration was taking place. The protesters moved to the Plaza de Ópera and then to Plaza España, where barricades were set up with the aim of cutting off the Gran Via.
In Logroño (La Rioja), seven National Police officers were injured and at least six people were arrested. The government delegation in La Rioja said that some "150 radicals" had thrown stones, flares and other objects at the police.
There were disturbances in Arrasate, Bilbao, Eibar and Vitoria in the Basque Country. In Bilbao, a protest against the curfew had been called via social media. There were four arrests for throwing flares at police and for public order offences.
Five people were arrested and a police officer was injured in Santander (Cantabria). Rubbish containers were set on fire after some fifty people were dispersed from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.