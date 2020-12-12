Amazon warehouse in Mallorca.

The Government said on Friday it had no knowledge of Amazon planning to set up in Mallorca but according to IB3 the multinational is already up and running from a property near Palma Airport.

Amazon is reportedly planning to build its own logistics centre, but in the meantime it's using a warehouse that belongs to Tipsa, which is one of the companies that distributes Amazon products in the Balearic Islands.

The multinational has operating from a temporary storage and distribution centre in the Son Oms Industrial Estate and Amazon vans and workers have been seen coming and going from the building.

There’s been a massive rise in the number of people shopping online since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and some say it was only a matter of time before Amazon cashed in on that trend.

Rumours have been rife for weeks that Amazon was targeting Mallorca, stoking fear in the Small & Medium-sized Business Sector.

Amazon is known for automating its premises so that fewer workers are needed and it also supplies business materials so its arrival could have a devastating effect on local firms in Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands.

