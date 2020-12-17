It might not be a very Merry Christmas in Tenerife this year, because tighter restrictions are being implemented to stem the rise in coronavirus infections, according to the President of the Canary Islands Government, Ángel Víctor Torres.

All flights and ferries to and from Tenerife will continue as normal, but domestic and international travellers must be present a negative PCR test on arrival.

Customers will be banned from eating inside at restaurants and bars and the Island will be under curfew from 22:00 until 06:00.

Capacity will be reduced to 50% on terraces and 33% in shops, shopping centres and car parks.

Residents are being advised to avoid travelling to other Municipalities and Nursing Home residents will not be allowed to leave the premises or receive visitors.

“The objective of these new restrictions is to reduce mobility in the last two weeks of the year when there’s more people around because they’re doing Christmas shopping and celebrating the holidays,” said the President Torres.

A maximum of 6 people are allowed to gather on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The accumulated incidence rate of 100,000 inhabitants in Tenerife, at 7 days and 14 days, exceeds the national average and is 5 times higher than the other Canary Islands.

“These measures are for the good of people’s health,” insists Torres. “We know they will affect the economy, but we must reduce movement in the busiest 14 days of the year to avoid more infections and deaths,” he added and appealed to residents to be responsible and comply with the regulations.

Non-University education will continue as normal because educational centres are ‘safe’ places and not considered a source of contagion.

Torres acknowledged that the new measures will be an economic blow to many businesses, especially at Christmas, but insists they are vital to contain the virus.

The new restrictions will be enforced in Tenerife from Saturday.