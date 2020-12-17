According to the property website Idealista, over 200 clubs are currently for sale across Spain. The only region where there isn't a club for sale is La Rioja.

Andalusia, Catalonia and Madrid have the most for sale - more than sixty between them. At the other end of the scale, Asturias, the Basque Country, Cantabria, Murcia and Navarre have five or fewer clubs for sale.

The website points to the fact that the majority of clubs are in tourist destinations. In the case of San Bartolomé de Tirajana in Gran Canaria, there are nine, most of them in the Playa del Inglés area. In Madrid there are four clubs for sale, with a combined price of eight million euros. In Calvia there are three. Benalmádena and Torremolinos are other places.

The most expensive anywhere is a club of 700 square metres in Cala de Bou, Ibiza. Completely renovated and with all permits in place for bar and disco activity, it is on the market for six million euros. Madrid has the second most expensive. It is 540 square metres and is priced at 5.9 million euros. The price per square metre is around 11,000 euros, almost 2,000 euros more than the Ibiza club.

Ibiza has another club in the top five. This is in Playa d'en Bossa and is on offer at 2.8 million euros.

Nightlife has of course been one of the sectors most ravaged by the pandemic.