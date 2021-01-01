The Spanish government has ordered an extension to the limitations on direct flights and passenger ships from the UK in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus variant.

The order was published on January 1 and extends the initial period, which was until 18.00 on January 5. The cabinet approved this "exceptional measure" on December 22, the text of the order having established that only flights carrying exclusively Spanish or Andorran citizens and residents of Spain and Andorra may land in Spain, with or without intermediate stops.

The health ministry may, for "justified reasons", lift the restriction and occasionally authorise flights or sailings.

Given that "some uncertainties remain about the scope of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 and the need for more information regarding the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, in line with the position maintained by most of the countries of the European Union", the government has chosen to extend the limitations until 18.00 on January 19.