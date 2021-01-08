Big changes are underway in the Arrivals Hall at Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport, according to AENA.

Exits B and D have been eliminated in order to deal with the new customs controls that came into force with Brexit on January 1 and the terminal has been converted into a single room.

All international passengers, including those from the UK must now pass through Customs Controls at Exit C which will be managed by the Guardia Civil

New premises are also being created for airport services, such as car rental, lost property office and commercial areas.

At the moment there are very few international passengers arriving at Palma Airport because of the Covid-19 travelling restrictions.

"The Arrivals Hall has been adapted for all types of passengers landing in Palma, whether or not they come from the European Union,” said AENA.

The remodelling of the Arrivals Terminal is being carried out by the Mallorcan business group Sampol and has a budget of 1.8 million.