Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez

Pedro Sánchez during a recent session in the Senate.

14-03-2021Mariscal

A year on from the declaration of the state of alarm, Prime Minister Sánchez stated on Sunday that there is "a clear outlook" for Spain: "2021 will be the year of vaccination and recovery".

On Twitter, he wrote that "we have been fighting Covid-19 for a year". "2020 was the year of great resistance in the face of the greatest calamity for century. We overcame it with effort and sacrifice ... in the face of uncertainty.

"We now have certainties, thanks to science against the virus." 2021 will be "the year of great confidence and great hope in Spain".

