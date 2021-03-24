Banksy's tribute to healthcare professionals has raised more than 16.7 million euros for charity.

'Changes in the Game' appeared in the lobby of Southampton General Hospital in May, in the midst of the first wave of coronavirus infections in the UK along with a note.

“Thank you for everything you do. I hope this sheds some light on this place, even in black and white.”

The 1m x 1m painting shows a child playing with a nurse doll like it’s a superhero while Batman and Spiderman are left in the basket.

‘Changes in the Game’ was sold at auction on Tuesday for more than 16.7 million euros, which is a record for a Banksy and the money will go to UK healthcare system charities.