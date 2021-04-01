Spanish Royal Family outside La Seu, Palma.

The Spanish Royal Family won’t be coming to Mallorca for Easter this year.

Palace sources have confirmed that King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia won’t be attending Easter Mass in Palma for the second year in a row.

Last year, Easter Sunday Mass was celebrated behind closed doors at Palma Cathedral, because of the coronavirus State of Alarm decreed by the Government.

This year, the faithful will be able to attend Easter Sunday Mass at La Seu and all the liturgical celebrations will take place with the necessary protocols in place, but capacity will be limited.

Easter Sunday Mass starts at 10:15.

