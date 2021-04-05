There was quite a show of colour in Palma bay on Saturday when the Cutty Sark FKSS 2021 competition got underway.

Defending Champion, Denis Taradin took a firm lead after a demanding first day of competition on the Formula Kite Spain Series, or FKSS.

Despite being out of action with a broken hand for two months, he was the best in the water at Club Nàutic in s’Arenal, with a wind of around 8 to 15 knots and 8 wins on Saturday underlined his status as favourite.

Valencian, Alex Climent moved up from 3rd place in the morning to 2nd in the afternoon in the ‘Cutty Sark FKSS 2021 Mallorca’.

In the Spanish Cup, Climent is in 1st place, followed by Carlos Puig and Kiko Peiró.

Today is the second and final day of the regattas.