Germany could be about to close its borders as coronavirus infections continue to soar.

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, is examining the situation and will decide on Monday, April 12 what position her Government will take to bring down infection.

The most extreme possibility being considered is a perimeter closure of the entire country to stop tourists taking trips abroad.

The objective is to reach acceptable epidemiological indices by May, and Berlin says all legal measures necessary will be taken to make that happen, including banning all but essential travel.

German Tour Operators and the Tourism Sector are opposed to such drastic measures which they say will have a huge economic impact.