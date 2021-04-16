Spain's tourism minister, Reyes Maroto, said on Friday that she was convinced that tourism will be reactivated in June thanks to the digital green certificate and the vaccination programme. "These will allow our country to reopen safely and be pioneers."

Speaking on Spanish TV, the minister explained that Spain is working with the main tourism markets in preparing destinations for the return of tourism to Spain this summer. The digital green certificate is due to be operational by June. The QR code will certify that the holder has received a vaccine or has recovered from the virus or has recently had a negative test result (or a combination of these).

"Our job is position Spain as a safe destination." With this aim in mind, a series of promotional campaigns will be launched, inspired by "the country's attributes and the trust that can be placed in Spain as a safe travel destination". Spain, she added, will be in a position "to guarantee safe mobility as of June".

Maroto stated that a "gradual and positive trend" is being observed for airline bookings and reservations for the islands. "The most important thing is to build trust, and this trust is gained by fighting the pandemic and by vaccinating, vaccinating and vaccinating ... ." In addition, there is to be the essential tool of the digital green certificate.

Meanwhile, the minister was also confident that the Imserso programme of subsidised holidays for Spain's senior citizens will restart this October. "The good news is that we are working to ensure that our senior citizens, who have been the most affected by the pandemic, can regain the hope for travel as well."