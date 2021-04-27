The Balearic Government is relying on tight restrictions to make keep infection at bay and make it on to the UK’s coveted ‘Green’ List, whereas countries all over Europe are coming up with new incentives to draw in tourists and get on the ‘Green’ List at the same time.

Greece has just announced that British tourists will be allowed to go on holiday with their NHS Covid Vaccination cards, according got the Sun newspaper.

The Greek Tourism Minister, Harry Theocharis told the tabloid that his country was happy to accept the handwritten NHS card so that Brits don’t have to pay for expensive PCR tests when they go on holiday.

“We have seen the paper cards with the two vaccine appointment dates and we are recognising them until the UK has a digital passport. They can be used on the ground and at the borders,” he said.

British tourists who haven’t been vaccinated are welcome in Greece if they have a negative PCR test and there will be random testing at airports.

But Portugal’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Rita Marques has warned that the NHS cards could easily be forged.

“A piece of paper with some handwriting on it is not considered to be as secure as we would like, it is very important that we avoid fraud,” she said. “An integrated digital pass with a QR code is the way forward and we are working with the European Commission to have a system in place that will allow us to welcome holidaymakers safely."

Mallorca needs to have a successful summer season this year to get the Tourism Sector and local businesses back on track, but the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol seems reluctant to pull out all the stops to make sure that happens.