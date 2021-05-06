Love Island logo.

06-05-2021

Rumours are rife that the producers of ‘Love Island’ have finally persuaded Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly to take part in the series, but the Ramsay camp has flatly denied that the 21 year old fashion and design student is joining the show, according to the Mirror newspaper.

"This is not true. Holly has no interest in joining the show although she has been approached many times."

Holly is second eldest of the Ramsay clan: Megan is 23, Holly and twin Jack are 21, Matilda is 19, and Oscar is 2, who once appeared on CBBC's Matilda & the Ramsay Bunch.

Laura Whitmore will front ‘Love Island’ when the show returns to Mallorca for the first summer series since 2019.

