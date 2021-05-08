Airlines and tour companies have blasted the British Government over its ‘Green’ list of quarantine-free countries.

Portugal, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands were green listed.

But holiday hotspots, Spain, France, Italy and America didn’t make the cut, which means British tourists will have to quarantine at home for 10 days when they get back to the UK.

"The decision to put so few European countries into the ‘Green’ tier is simply not justified by the data or the science and is inconsistent with the approach to reopen the domestic economy,” EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren told Sky News.

Airlines UK Chief Executive, Tim Alderslade, called for major additions to the ‘Green’ list when it’s reviewed in three weeks' time and warned that “the UK is at risk of falling behind by not opening up international travel to key markets".

"Tourists are sat gazing at the amber light, revving their engines, desperate to travel safe in the knowledge that their jabs will protect them," said Brian Strutton, General Secretary of the Pilot’s Union, Balpa. "The government must flick those amber lights to green as soon as it possibly can."

Scotland, Wales and Northern Island have yet to confirm their International travel rules.