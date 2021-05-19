Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones.

19-05-2021Julián Aguirre

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are back in Mallorca and the actress has ben spotted swimming in the crystal clear waters in Port de Valldemossa.

Michael's eldest son, Cameron whose mother is Diandra Luker arrived in s’Estaca two weeks ago and spent the day sailing with his Dad and Catherine on Wednesday, then he went for a walk with his stepbrother, Dylan.

The family are hoping to stay out of the media spotlight while they are in Mallorca working on other projects.

Catherine is in the middle of promoting her fashion brand Casa Zeta-Jones which was created on the Island a few months ago.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.