The British Foreign Office will have the last word on travel to ‘Amber’ list countries, despite confusing messages from the British Government.

“The Government’s position and our position is that Foreign Office advice is the ultimate reference for whether or not you can travel,” ABTA Chief Executive Mark Tanzer told Travel Weekly.

There’s been a war of words amongst MPs since the International travel ban was lifted, with some sanctioning travel to ‘Amber’ destinations while others, including Boris Johnson said people should only go to those countries in exceptional circumstances.

The FCDO is advising against non-essential travel to most of the countries that are not on the ‘Green’ list, including Spain and Greece, but that hasn't stopped Brits from booking holidays.

“If a customer comes to the conclusion they want to go, who are we to say no? says TUI Chief Executive, Fritz Joussen. “‘Amber’ puts a lot of obligations on the customer, but when it is ‘Amber’ you have a choice.”

The problem is, if the Foreign Office issues an advisory for a destination, travellers might find it difficult to get their money back from insurance companies.

“Travel insurance will be valid if there’s not an FCDO advisory against travel because insurers have always taken the view of the Foreign Office," says Alan Bowen, Legal Advisor to the Association of Atol Companies, “but if something goes wrong, insurers will use every tool in the book to avoid liability.”