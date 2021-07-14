An investigation has been launched into the death of a German man in Colònia de Sant Pere on Tuesday.
The 44-year-old victim suffered several blows to his body and at first it was thought he had been murdered.
After Officers examined the house and a forensic doctor examined the victim’s body, officials concluded that the bruises were likely caused by a fall in his home.
An autopsy will be performed at the Anatomical Institute this morning to confirm the cause of death.
The victim has not been named.
