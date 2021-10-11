Lava is still spewing out of the La Palma volcano in the Canary Islands, three weeks after it first erupted.

One of 21 tremors on Sunday measured 3.8 on the Richter scale sending strong vibrations through the villages of Mazo, Fuencaliente and El Paso.

The searing hot magma has a temperature of around 1,240 degrees centigrade and since the northern flank gave way boulders the size of 3-storey buildings have been cascading down its flank.

The lava has scorched 1,200 acres of land, destroyed 1,186 buildings and forced around 6,000 people to evacuate their homes since the first eruption on 19 September, according to the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute.