The Balearic Nautical Sector has been represented at the main International Boat Shows and fairs in recent weeks, according to the Associació d'Empreses Nàutiques de Balears.

The only exception was the Palma Boat Show at the beginning of the summer, which kicks off the international nautical season.

The return to face-to-face events after the pandemic is key for the autumn fairs, but the Nautical Sector is still smarting from the severe lack of supplies.

"Demand is very good, but the supply chains are broken and the shipyards are missing all kinds of materials, from engines to seats,” said Marivent Yachts CEO, Oliver Frols who fears that the supply problem won’t be solved in the short term.

"We have visited almost all the fairs and there is a good atmosphere and the Sector as a whole is focused on relaunching after the pandemic," said Metalnox Finance Manager, Macho Maza. “The Covid pandemic paralysed the repairs industry, but the Nautical Sector also became a refuge for those who could afford it.

Waiting list

"The fair in Amsterdam opens in the mid-November, but there is a waiting list to exhibit,” said Maza. “It offers a window of opportunity, because representatives from countries such as Australia, China and America will have a minimal presence due to the Covid restrictions that are still in force.”