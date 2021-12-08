Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures

Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures.

08-12-2021HANNAH MCKAY

Britain could implement tougher COVID-19 measures, including advice to work from home, as early as Friday, according to a government source cited by Times Radio on Thursday.

"Rumours abounding of an imminent Quad meeting to discuss imposing Plan B as early as tomorrow morning, meaning Working From Home and COVID passports for large venues.

One source tells me it's '85% likely'," Times Radio presenter Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.

