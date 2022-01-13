Antigen tests are only be available in pharmacies and not for sale in supermarkets.

11-01-2022

Spain will cap prices for rapid coronavirus tests and open up its booster shot programme to everyone over the age of 18, the Health Minister said on Thursday, a day after data showed Omicron's rampant spread might be starting to slow.

Darias said that from Saturday antigen tests, which are only be available in pharmacies and not for sale in supermarkets, would sell for a maximum of 2.94 euros bringing prices closer in line with other European countries.

She added the interval between the last dose of the vaccine and the booster will be cut to five months from six months.

