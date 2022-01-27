Spain's health minister, Carolina Darias, has ruled out a shortening of Covid quarantine from seven to four or five days. For now, this would be “absolutely premature”, as there is still a high incidence.

Following a meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council of the National Health System (with regional health ministers), Darias said that only one minister had proposed the possibility of reducing the quarantine period.

"We have to be very aware of the situation we are in," she stated. "In any event, there is a process of continuous review of the situation, but it is the case that we still have a high incidence." Quarantine will be maintained "so long as the technical people who advise do not propose something else. Until now, they have not done so."