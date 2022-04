Britain´s latest nuclear submarine arrived in Gibraltar this morning. HMS Audacious, a hunter/killer submarine is paying first visit to The Rock. She is considered to be one of the world´s most potent submarines armed with torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

HMS Audacious is the fourth Astute-class nuclear-powered fleet submarine and one of the biggest submarines ever built for the Royal Navy. She displaces almost 8,000 tons.