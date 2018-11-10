Shares:

The low season for air travel to and from Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport is between 27 October and the end of March. For this period for 2018-2019, there will be more routes than ever before - 69 direct flights.

The greater availability is mainly in response to tourism demand. For Austria, for example, there are will be some 200,000 seats during the current low season. This is an increase from 43,000.

The total number of seats scheduled until the end of March is 7.3 million, a rise of 26%. The number of flights will go up 23% to over 45,000, the highest ever. Airlines on Palma routes responsible for the increase are familiar names such as Jet2, Ryanair, easyJet, Norwegian and Vueling. Thirty airlines in all are operating low-season routes. For the UK there is an increase to 23 from seven for different routes and carriers. For Germany there are six more and for the Scandinavian countries seven more.

UK flights have 19% more seats programmed for the low season - to a total of over 500,000. For German flights there is a 58% rise to 2.3 million seats. The most seats are for Spanish flights - 3.5 million, an increase of nine per cent. There are more direct routes to the Canaries as well as more to the principal mainland airports. Iberia Express, for example, will have five more weekly services to Madrid. These increases are being partly attributed to the increase in the flight discount for residents of the Balearics to 75%.