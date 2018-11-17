Sacramento Roca Martínez. 16-11-2018

Thirty-six-year-old Sacramento Roca Martínez died yesterday afternoon, having been stabbed at the Conforama shopping complex on the calle Aragon in Palma.

A 45-year-old man, her ex-partner Rafael Pantoja, was arrested. He had stabbed her four times in the chest. The incident occurred at the checkout area around quarter to five; Sacramento Roca was an employee.

Pantoja, a security guard, was chased and stopped by a group of people who included an off-duty policeman with the Llucmajor force.

Ambulances rushed to the scene, but Sacramento Roca, the mother of two children, was pronounced dead some fifteen minutes later.