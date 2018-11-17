Crime
Woman dies after stabbing at Palma shop
2018-11-17 07:33:00 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Thirty-six-year-old Sacramento Roca Martínez died yesterday afternoon, having been stabbed at the Conforama shopping complex on the calle Aragon in Palma.
A 45-year-old man, her ex-partner Rafael Pantoja, was arrested. He had stabbed her four times in the chest. The incident occurred at the checkout area around quarter to five; Sacramento Roca was an employee.
Pantoja, a security guard, was chased and stopped by a group of people who included an off-duty policeman with the Llucmajor force.
Ambulances rushed to the scene, but Sacramento Roca, the mother of two children, was pronounced dead some fifteen minutes later.