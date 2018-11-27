Shares:

Environmentalists GOB are pushing a new campaign to attract more members which is against "massification" and "unlimited growth". The slogan for this is "More massification is less".

The campaign embraces what the organisation believes to be various threats to the Balearics, such as that posed to posidonia sea grass. Urban development, GOB say, has been pursued "without limits". Meanwhile, "roads have become highways, natural spaces and protected ecosystems continue to be degraded and biodiversity is still threatened". "Touristisation" and "massification", claim GOB, are reaching "unimaginable extremes".