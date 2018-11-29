Shares:

The National Police have arrested a 25-yea-old old man on charges of harassment for allegedly stalking a 15-year-old girl in the Playa de Palma.



The young teenager reported the incident last Friday.



Apparently, for the past few weeks, the 25-year-old has been slowly following her to school in his car.



On one occasion he asked the teenager is she wanted a lift any where - she ran off.

Once the incident had been brought to the attention of the National Police, an investigation was opened, the 25-year-old was identified, his activities and behaviour documented and he was subsequently arrested on Tuesday evening.