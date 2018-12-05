Shares:

A four-month-old baby tragically died yesterday morning after his father, who was carrying him down a flight of stairs at their home in Puerto Andratx, tripped and fell, with the baby in his arms.

The accident occurred at 10am at a property in calle Rodriguez.

According to the 38-year-old Spanish father he was carrying the baby down the stairs when, for no particular reason, he tripped and tumbled down the flight of steps.

He immediately rushed his baby to the PAC medical centre in Andratx where first aid was administered.

However, in light of the serious multiple injuries the baby had suffered, the duty doctor ordered that the four-month-old baby be transferred to the pediatric wing at Son Espases Hospital. The baby was rushed by a team of SAMU61 paramedics to intensive care in the wing.

Sadly, due to the extent of the injuries sustained by the baby in the fall, there was little that medical teams, despite all their efforts, could have done to have saved the baby’s life and he sadly passed away in intensive care.

The mother was not at home when the tragic accident happened. The Guardia Civil have been tasked with investigating what happened but, although no official confirmation had been issued yesterday, everything points to the tragedy being an accident.

Yesterday, both parents, said to have been in severe shock, and close family were being assisted by teams of psychologists and social workers.