Shares:

The owner of a house on the calle Creus in Pollensa, which was demolished in 2013, is entitled to compensation of 779,128.90 euros.

A Palma court has arrived at this settlement payment for a property which had been built in the 1990s after the owner had been granted the necessary planning permission by Pollensa town hall in 1991.



The problem with the house arose after it had been built. It blocked the view of other residents on the Calvari. The planning permission was in order, but a writ taken out by one resident cited a clause in the land law regarding visual impact.



The town hall was eventually obliged to demolish the house. When the court order was made in 2013, the then mayor, Tomeu Cifre, was subject to fines as the town hall did not immediately comply. It then did, and the house came down in October of that year.

The owner had initially sought compensation of just over two million euros. The town hall, which is the authority that must foot the bill, is to appeal this latest ruling.