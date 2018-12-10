The shuttle bus to Formentor is one of the few vehicles allowed to go to the lighthouse. 09-07-2018 Maria Nadal

Restrictions on traffic going to the lighthouse in Formentor will be extended by four weeks next summer. The Balearic government, Council of Majorca, Pollensa town hall and traffic directorate have come to an agreement for the restrictions to start on 15 June and last until 15 September. This year, they applied to July and August only.

The hours will remain the same - 10am to 7pm - and the restrictions will be between the beach and the lighthouse, as was the case this summer. It had been suggested that the restrictions might apply to the whole of the Formentor road, but this would raise issues in respect of residents' and workers' vehicles.

Traffic usage was cut by almost 80% in July and August. Vehicles that were allowed to go past the beach and on to the lighthouse included those for deliveries and the shuttle bus from Puerto Pollensa, which was used by some 34,000 passengers. Bicycles are not subject to restriction.