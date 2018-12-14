Improvements in Porto Cristo are badly needed. 12-12-2018 Assumpta Bassa

Investment of 600,000 euros is being made in major improvements to Porto Cristo. The main work involves resurfacing of roads and pavements and the introduction of new lighting and street furniture.

Manacor town hall's delegate for Porto Cristo, Joan Gomila, says that work started as soon as the season finished and it will be completed in time for the 2019 season. As well as general improvement and greater attractiveness, architectural barriers will be removed in order to aid accessibility. This should all be ready before Easter.

One specific project is for the calle Port from the calle Gual to calle Bordils. There will be new paving and a change to the street lighting. The calle Mestral will have wider pavements, new lights and street furniture; trees will also be planted. Gomila adds that electrical cabling is to be changed in various parts of Porto Cristo.