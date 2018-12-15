A traffic officer at the scene of the Saturday accident. 15-12-2018

The 51-year-old driver of a licence-exempt car was killed on Saturday following a head-on crash with a Ford Focus on the Manacor main road heading in the Palma direction. The car was hurled several metres, and the driver of the Ford Focus fled the scene. Two other vehicles, which were unable to avoid the crash, were also involved.

The incident occurred at around five in the morning. Five hours later, the driver of the Ford Focus was apprehended by the Guardia Civil. He told officers that he didn't remember a thing. He tested positive, was charged and has not been detained in custody.

On Friday at quarter past one in the afternoon, a male driver was killed after he lost control of his car and crashed into a truck travelling in the opposite direction on the Bunyola-Santa Maria MA-2020. In Minorca on Friday, a Majorcan woman, named as Conxa Morlà, was killed when the car being driven by her husband was in collision with a lorry on the road between Mahon and Fornells.