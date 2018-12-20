Rafa Nadal, who has donated to the Sant Llorenc flood fund. 11-10-2018 Efe

Rafael Nadal has donated one million euros to the Sant Llorenç town hall fund to help people affected by the floods on 9 October. The mayor, Mateu Puigrós, describes this as "help from a special person who each day shows his love for his land and his neighbours". Nadal's "affection and humanity are as great as his talents and his results".

The town hall now has a fund of 1.6 million euros. It has so far distributed just over a quarter of a million and anticipates handing out more in the next few days.

Nadal, who took part in the clean-up operation in Sant Llorenç, has spoken publicly of the pain he has felt because of what happened. He has organised events to raise funds, one of which will be a run on Boxing Day. Funds were also raised at the recent Olazábal & Nadal charity golf tournament at Pula Golf.