22-12-2018

The numbers for the first prize in the Spanish Christmas Lottery came out at just after half twelve on Saturday. "El Gordo" was 03347, and Majorcan winners will enjoy a combined Christmas present of 2.8 million euros. Seven tenths were sold, one apiece at lottery offices in Can Picafort, Inca and Palma and two at offices in Arenal and Cala Ratjada.

The fourth prize was won in Colonia Sant Jordi and Palma, and there were fifth prizes in Cala Millor, Manacor and Palma.

One of the first prize winners, 39-year-old Sergi Marne, headed straight to the lottery office on calle Felip II in Palma after the numbers were announced. There were nine others in his syndicate. He says that he will use the money for home improvements and spend it on his three children.