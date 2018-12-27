Palma Fire Brigade at what was left of the apartment. 23-12-2018 Bombers de Palma

The gas explosion in an attic apartment in Coll d'en Rabassa (Palma) last Friday left 27-year-old Jairo with terrible burns. These were of second degree to fifty per cent of his body. He had to be transferred to the specialist burns unit at the Vall d'Hebrón Hospital in Barcelona, where he is expected to remain for a considerable time.

A crowdfunding campaign via the Leetchi platform has been launched to help the family. In just one day, 2,000 euros were raised. People who donate will allow the family to be with Jairo.

Jairo is currently in an induced coma and is stable but also in a very serious condition. Surgical operations to deal with the most serious burns were due to have started yesterday. Doctors are not fearful for his life, but they are ensuring that there is no infection.

Two other apartments at the building remain sealed off, having been affected by fire and debris that fell from the attic apartment. Miraculously, no one else was injured.