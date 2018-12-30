The Three Kings at the Casal Solleric in Palma. 05-01-2017 Teresa Ayuga

Monday, 31 December

CHRISTMAS / THREE KINGS

Inca, Christmas market. From 10.00: Streets in the centre. (Every day until 5 January.)

Palma, Fira de Nadal i Reis. 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, Plaça Espanya, Plaça Porta Pintada, La Rambla, Via Roma. (Every day until 6 January.)

Palma. 17.00: Circo Alegria, Christmas Circus. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From eight euros. (New Year's Day, 18.00; Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 18.00; Saturday, 12.00 / 16.30; Sunday, 12.00 / 18.00. Runs until 6 January.) www.circoalegria.es

Port Adriano. 12.00-20.00: Ice rink and slide. (Until 7 January.)

Puerto Portals. 12.00-21.00: Christmas market plus ice rink, live music. (Every day until 6 January; Fridays and Saturdays, 12.00-22.00.)

FIESTAS

Palma, Festival of the Standard. From 10.15 at Plaça Cort. Mass (the Cathedral) at 10.30. Reading of "La Colcada" at 12.00, Plaça Cort. Award of honours and distinctions at 12.15 in the town hall council chamber.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Alcudia. From 23.40: Bells at the town hall. Music from After Suns, Val Nou XXL and DJ in the Plaça Constitució marquee.

Cala d'Or. 23.50: Oscar Romero. Plaça Costa.

Cala Ratjada. 00.30: New Year's party with DJ. Plaça Pins.

Campanet. 24.00: Music, cava, grapes.

Campos. 23.30: DJs. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

Cas Concos. 24.00: Bells, grapes, cava. Plaça Església.

Consell. 23.30: Ruben Capilla, Gela i Bibi. Plaça Major.

Inca. 11.00: Children's party with Maria Bimbolles. Plaça Espanya. 23.30: Cava, grapes, Disccovers, Cirko and DJ. Plaça Espanya.

Lloseta. 23.30: DJ, cava, grapes. Plaça Espanya.

Llucmajor. From 23.45: DJs Joan Campos and Cisco. Plaça Espanya.

Manacor. From 23.30: Plaça General Weyler.

Mancor de la Vall. 24.00: Societat Anonima and DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.

Palma. 23.00: Music from Cold Sweat. 23.55: Audiovisual display. 00.05: DJs D-Nou. Plaça Joan Carles I. 23.15: La Movida Band, continue after the bells at midnight. Plaça Cort.

Pollensa. 23.30: Maverick's Band and Deejaysgrup. Bells, grapes, mapping. Plaça Major.

Porreres. From 23.45: Grapes, brandy, bells, rockets, party from 00.15 with Gin Tonics, Toninaina and DJ. Plaça Vila.

Portocolom. 01.00: Music and bar. Plaça Corso.

Puigpunyent. 00.30: Without Strings and DJ. Plaça Ajuntament.

Santa Maria del Camí. 23.30: Ves-hi Tu. Plaça Vila.

Soller. From 24.00: Music in Plaça Constitució.

Son Ferrer. From 23.30: Grapes, cava, bar, DJs and music from the '80s and '90s. C. Ocell del Paradís.

Son Servera. 23.00: Grapes, cava, DJ and live band. Plaça Sant Joan.



Tuesday, 1 January

THREE KINGS

Alaro. 18.00: Royal pages at the church.

Porreres. 17.00: Royal pages at the auditorium. 19.00: Mass at Sant Felip Neri Oratory. 20.00: Eucharist at Nostra Senyora de la Consolació.



Wednesday, 2 January

THREE KINGS

Alcudia. 18.30: Royal pages, horses and shower of sweets. Porta des Moll.

Inca. 10.00-13.00 / 17.00-20.00: Royal page. Plaça Espanya. (Same times, Thursday and Friday.)

Palma. 17.00-21.00: Christmas train from Plaça Cort. Every 25 minutes. Tickets from local shops. (Also Thursday, same times.)

Puerto Alcudia. 17.30: Royal pages, horses and shower of sweets. Paseo Marítimo.

Puerto Pollensa. 18.00: Procession from Plaça Miquel Capllonch to the yacht club. 18.30: Arrival of the royal pages at the yacht club. 19.00: Letters, Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

MUSIC

Manacor. 20.00: Concert - Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril.

Marratxi. 19.00: Concert - Marratxi Youth Symphony Orchestra, Bunyola School of Music Strings Orchestra, Marratxi choirs, Bunyola Coral Minuet. Sant Marçal Church.

Palma. 21.00: Johann Strauss Orchestra. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 41-65 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Thursday, 3 January

THREE KINGS

Palma. 12.00: Royal Pages. Plaça Cort.

MUSIC

Palma. 18.00: "La Bella y La Bestia" (Beauty and the Beast) - musical. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20-22 euros. (Same time on Friday.) www.truiteatre.es

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Moscow Ballet, "Swan Lake". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 29-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 4 January

MUSIC

Alaro. 20.00: Alaro Band of Music. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer. Free.

Cala Millor. 19.30: Sant Llorenç Band of Music and Punta de n'Amer senior citizens choir. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Two euros.

Paguera. 21.30: Andrés Suárez - acoustic singer-songwriter. Auditorium, C. Pins 17. 18 euros.

Palma. 20.00: Maico & The Wheels Simfónic, Majorca Chamber Orchestra. Rock, pop and classic mix. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com

Palma. 20.00: Trio Cornucòpia - three clarinetists. Works by Mozart and Stadler. Can Balaguer, C. Unió. www.ticketea.com

Porreres. 20.30: Joan Miquel Oliver - Majorcan singer-songwriter; indie, experimental. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. 18 euros.

Puigpunyent. 19.30: University of the Balearic Islands women's choir. Casa de Cultura.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Moscow Ballet, "The Nutcracker". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 29-45 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Saturday, 5 January

THREE KINGS

Alaro. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings. Plaça Vila.

Algaida. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings.

Andratx. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings.

Arenal. 17.30: Arrival of the Kings at the yacht club. Parade to Plaça Major.

Arta. 19.30: Arrival of the Kings. From C. Ciutat to Plaça Ajuntament.

Cala Bona. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings. 19.30: At the church in Cala Millor. 20.30: At Església Nova in Son Servera.

Cala Ratjada. 18.15: Arrival of the Kings at the port. Parade to the church.

Can Picafort. 19.00: Arrival of the Kings at the port. Floats parade to the church.

Capdepera. 21.00: Arrival of the Kings, greetings from the town hall, adoration and shower of sweets.

Colonia Sant Pere. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings at the pier.

Felanitx. 20.00: Arrival of the Kings at Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Inca. 17.30: Kings cavalcade from Crist Rei Church to Santa Marla la Major Church. 19.00: Adoration and distribution of presents.

Llucmajor. 19.00: Arrival of the Kings. Parade from Passeig Jaume III to Plaça Espanya.

Manacor. 18.20: Departure of the Kings from Torre de ses Puntes. 18.45: Parade to the Nostra Senyora dels Dolors church. 19.45: Greetings and showers of sweets.

Marratxi. 17.30: Kings in Sa Cabaneta - 18.00, Pont d'Inca; 18.30, Portol; 19.00, Pla de na Tesa; 19.30, Cas Capita.

Palma. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings at Moll Vell. Parade follows the traditional route - Antoni Maura to La Rambla, Passeig Mallorca and back to Plaça Joan Carles I. Kings on the balconies at Casal Solleric (Psg. Born) at 20.45.

Palmanova. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings. Passeig del Mar.

Pollensa. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings at Plaça Monument.

Porreres. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings at Plaça Moli de n'Amengual. 18.45: Adoration at the parish church. 19.00: Kings on the balcony at the town hall.

Portocolom. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings at the commercial pier.

Puerto Alcudia / Alcudia. 18.15: Arrival of the Kings at the Moll Vell pier, followed by Royal Cavalcade. 19.30: Arrival of the Kings in Alcudia. Porta del Moll. 20.00: Kings wave from the town hall balcony. 20.30: Distribution of presents.

Puerto Andratx. 18.30: Arrival of the Kings.

Puerto Pollensa. 18.00: Arrival of the Kings, Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Puerto Soller / Soller. 16.00: The Kings arrive at the commercial pier. 19.00 (in Soller): Start of the parade from C. Sa Lluna. 20.30: Adoration at the church.

Sa Pobla. 18.30: Kings parade from C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major.

MUSIC

Soller. 17.00: Concert by Waltraud Mucher (mezzo soprano). Escolàpies Chapel. 10-15 euros.



Sunday, 6 January

THREE KINGS

Alcudia. 12.00: Mass. 19.00: Concert for the Three Kings - Alcudia Band of Music, Alcudia youth and children choirs. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca.

Algaida. 18.00: Concert by Orfeó Castellitx at the church.

Arenal. 11.30: Mass.

Cala Ratjada / Capdepera. 09.00-15.00: Distribution of presents.

Inca. 20.00: Concert for the Three Kings - Orfeó l'Harpa d'Inca. Santa Maria la Major Church.

Llucmajor. 19.30: Mass.

Manacor. 18.00: Three Kings line dance. Plaça Ramon Llull.

Palma. 12.30: Llorenç Moyà's "Adoració dels tres Reis d'Orient". Ses Voltes Park.

Porreres. 11.00 / 20.00: Mass.

Puerto Alcudia. 10.30 / 19.00: Mass.

Puerto Pollensa. 18.30: Concert - Cinta di Rose, works by Kapsberger. At the church.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Mississippi Gospel Choir. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 36 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com