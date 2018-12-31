The apartment blaze in Palma on New Year's Eve. 31-12-2018 Bombers de Palma

Two people were taken to hospital and eleven others have been treated for burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out around ten o'clock on Monday morning in the Cas Capiscol (Camp Redó) neighbourhood in Palma.

The fire was in a second-floor apartment. Five people in the apartment were trapped by the flames and had to be evacuated via one of the windows. A senior citizen in a first-floor apartment also had to be rescued.

After the fire was put out, three apartments were sealed off.