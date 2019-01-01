The rescue of the woman at the Puig de Randa. 01-01-2019 Bombers de Mallorca

A 25-year-old British woman was rushed to Son Espases Hospital yesterday morning after falling some 25 metres at the Cura Sanctuary on the Puig de Randa in Algaida.

The incident occurred in the early hours. The woman's partner called the 112 emergency service around three o'clock. The couple had apparently driven to the sanctuary. The woman was walking behind the wall of the sanctuary car park and then fell.

Fire crews from Llucmajor and Manacor and mountain rescue specialists from Inca were called, and the woman was taken to Son Espases in a serious condition having suffered head injuries.