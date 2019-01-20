Shares:

Monday, 21 January

FIESTAS

Palma, Sant Sebastià. 18.00: Human towers. Plaça Mercat. 19.00: CORREFOC. Starts from the Pont Riera (bridge on the Passeig Mallorca by Avda. Jaume III). Goes to Plaça Joan Carles I (top of Born). Demons: Es Cau des Boc Negre, Endimoniats, Kinfumfa, Trafoc, Enfocats, Realment Cremats, Trabucats. Beasties: Drac (dragon) Na Coca, Drac i Guardians de Sant Jordi.

MUSIC

Palma. 19.30: Academia 1830 - programme for a cappella choir with works by Brahms, Bruckner, Mendelssohn and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. Ten euros.



Thursday, 24 January

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra with soloist Josep Tatay (bassoon). World premiere of "Sinfonía de Profundis" by Miquel Roig Francoli and Stravinsky's "Petrushka". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Friday, 25 January

MUSIC

Palma. 21.00: Roundtable discussion and concert for the history of punk and metal in Majorca. Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89.

Palma. 21.00: The Best World Queen Tribute Band - "Break Free". Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com



Saturday, 26 January

FIESTAS

Llucmajor, Sant Antoni. 20.00: Bonfire, barbecue, ximbombas, youth band, Dimonis de Capocarb. C. Sant Isidre.

Puerto Andratx, Sant Antoni. 17.00: Animal blessings (gathering at Es Saluet). 19.00: Lighting of bonfires. 21.30: Music by Tardes en el Café. Plaça Església.

MUSIC

Llucmajor. 19.00: Cantata - Pim, Pam, Pum, Foc i Fum. Sa Companyia Youth Choir, Sa Marina pipers, Dimonis de Capocarb, batucada. Plaça Espanya.

Llucmajor. 20.30: The Archduke's Consort - "Scherzi Amorosi" (Italian Renaissance and baroque music). Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau. Pay as you wish.

Palma. 20.00: Spanish pop - Gemeliers (twins Jesús and Daniel Oviedo) present their new album "Stereo". Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 33-98 euros. www.truiteatre.es

Palma. From 21.00: Concerts by bands Obeses, Elefantes plus DJs. Plaça Espanya.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 20.00: Los Monjes Shaolin - the monks from the Shaolin temple - and the Kaifeng Acrobat Company. Kung-fu, amazing feats, superhuman strength, dance. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com (Also Sunday at the same time.)



Sunday, 27 January

MUSIC

Palma. 11.00: Concert by Palma bands of music for Sant Sebastià. Palacio de Congresos.

PERFORMANCE

Palma. 12.00: Equestrian carousel by Palma Mounted Police. At the Mounted Police's HQ, Bellver Castle.