Snowy conditions anticipated in Majorca this week. 03-12-2010 Jaume Morey

Shares:

Majorca can expect occasional snow on Tuesday, with the snow line down to around 700 metres. Aemet yesterday forecast snow during the early hours of today and also overnight into Wednesday.

Much of the day should be sunny, but cloud cover is forecast to build in the late afternoon. Highs will be around twelve degrees.

There are alerts - amber and yellow - for coastal conditions and wind on Wednesday, though temperatures are due to increase slightly. They will go down to maximums of eleven and twelve degrees on Thursday and Friday, with snow possible at 300 metres.