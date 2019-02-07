Magalluf, one of the resorts that will be discussed at the meeting. 10-07-2014 Jose Barceló

There is to be a meeting on Wednesday next week to address so-called drunken tourism in Spanish resorts. This meeting had been flagged up as a possibility at the World Travel Market in London in November, and it has now been confirmed.

Described, rather ambitiously, as an "international summit", it will be attended by representatives from the main UK tour operators and - in all likelihood - German tour operators as well. Others who will be taking part include representatives of the British Embassy, the Spanish Tourism Bureau in London, the national and regional governments and the hoteliers.

The meeting will be held at the School of Hostelry at the University of the Balearic Islands. The tourism ministry says that there will be an exploration of possible solutions to problems caused by excessive and drunken tourism. The national government has given the meeting its support as it is committed to a tourism of quality that is profitable, sustainable and not driven by the quantity of tourists. "The tourism model that Spain wants requires the elimination of drunken tourism."

Among specific subjects for discussion will be all-inclusives. Abta will be attending, so the meeting will be the occasion for the association to enter into further discussions about planned legislation for all-inclusives. Abta have expressed their opposition to aspects of this, especially the proposal to ban all-day free alcohol.