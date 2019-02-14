There was no budget agreement last year in Calvia. 14-02-2019 Pedro Aguiló Mora

With the municipal election less than four months away, political parties which form the administration at Calvia town hall or are inclined to back it have managed to settle their differences and arrive at agreement for the 2019 budget. Last year, the 2017 budget had to be carried over because there was no agreement; it was feared that the same thing may have happened for this year.

Budget-setting has been problematic for an administration which governs in minority. There are at present 25 councillors in Calvia. PSOE has ten and in effect governs on its own. For the 2019 budget, Mayor Rodríguez and PSOE have finally been able to gain the support of the two Esquerra Oberta (Open Left) councillors, and the councillors for Sí Se Puede (like Podemos) and Decide Calvia.

Approval is expected at the 22 February council meeting for the spending of 96.1 million euros, an increase of 4.1% over what should have been the 2018 budget and 12.5% more than in 2017. Among the expenditure, there are 13.1 million for public safety (up 12%), 2.3 million for tourism (62% more), and 12.3 million for maintenance and public works.