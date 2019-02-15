Palma's port generates over 18,000 jobs. 11-05-2014 Joan Torres

The Balearic Ports Authority (APB) has published a report into the economic impact of state port activity. In cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and the University of the Balearic Islands, the report focuses on data from 2015. It shows that there was an impact on the Balearic economy of 1,413 million euros and that the 25,720 direct and indirect jobs at the five ports equated to just over five per cent of total Balearic employment.

Palma, obviously the biggest of the ports, had an economic impact of 988 million euros and generated 18,071 jobs. Between the ports in Ibiza and La Savina there was an impact of 290 million euros with 5,192 jobs. The figures for Mahon were 92 million and 1,655 jobs and for Alcudia 39 million euros and 676 jobs.

The study took into account the activities of shipping lines and agents, shipyards and repair businesses, marinas, restaurants and nightlife. Total turnover (direct and indirect) for these activities in state ports in 2015 was 2,481 million euros. Shipping lines and agents provided the greatest amount - 1,248 million. Shipyards and repairs contributed 20% of revenue.

Looking ahead, the report forecasts investment in the ports of 100 million euros in 2019, with 126 million anticipated in 2020 and 128 million in 2022.