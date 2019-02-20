Frank Hanebuth was arrested in 2013. 25-07-2013 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Shares:

The case of the Hells Angels in Majorca is arriving at the Audiencia Nacional high court in Madrid. The prosecution service is seeking sentences totalling 298 years for the various accused.

In November 2009, two brothers, the Youssafis, opened a branch of the Hells Angels in Majorca. It was operated by German Frank Hanebuth, who was on the run from the German authorities and lived in a luxury property in Lloret de Vistalegre, valued at 2.5 million euros.

The centre of the gang's operations was Playa de Palma, where brothels were used to finance its network. The prosecution has demanded the highest sentences - 38 years and six months - for the two brothers. They face charges of belonging to a criminal organisation, money laundering, threats, forgery, prostitution, illegal detention, crimes against public health (drugs) and illegal possession of firearms.

Hanebuth, who was arrested in 2013, faces fewer charges and a prosecution demand of thirteen years. Among others accused are a Guardia Civil officer and a Palma police officer. Francisco José Valenzuela, a Guardia Civil sergeant, is accused of collaborating with the gang with the intention of importing 300 million euros cash into Majorca that was hidden on pallets.

Nicanor Góngora of the Palma force undertook work on behalf of the gang for which he was remunerated. He had met Hanebuth and Khalil Youssafi and had offered them direct and daily information about police investigations. The prosecution has called for seven and a half years for Góngora and five and a half years for Valenzuela.

The Hells Angels case was one element that led to the investigation into police corruption in Palma and ultimately to the Cursach case. A total of 46 people are to go on trial in Madrid.